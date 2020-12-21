The coronavirus vaccine has officially arrived to Klamath County, and Sky Lakes Medical Center staff began receiving doses Monday afternoon. Hospital leadership and COVID-19 intensive care unit workers were the first to get vaccinated.
Dr. Grant Niskanen, the hospital’s vice president for medical affairs; Dr. David Panossian, a Klamath Falls pulmonologist; and Julie Bowen, RN, a nurse in the COVID-19 ICU, each received a shot.
Panossian said he barely felt the shot and that everyone who received it at the same time as him seemed to be doing well. Recipients were kept in the room for about 15 minutes after to monitor for any possible allergic reactions (vaccines contain salts and preservatives that may trigger allergic reactions in a select few individuals), and none of them exhibited any. Panossian said everyone receiving their shot was cheerful.
“This is the first step to getting all of our lives back to normal,” Panossian said. “Hopefully this is going to keep more people from getting sick. As health providers, we’re excited about that.”
Sky Lakes public information officer Tom Hottman said the Oregon Health Authority distributed 800 doses of Moderna’s vaccine to the hospital this week, which the Food and Drug Administration approved for emergency use last Friday. Moderna’s vaccine, which can be stored at a higher temperature than Pfizer-BioNTech's, is said to be more compatible with rural areas that don’t possess ultra-low temperature storage capabilities. Hottman previously told the Herald and News that Sky Lakes had placed an order for such a facility, but it would not arrive until late December or early January.
The hospital will distribute its shots to staff who directly interact with COVID-19 patients—first to the COVID-19 ICU and test site, second to the COVID-19 non-ICU, third to the emergency department, fourth to providers critical to other hospital functions and fifth to those providers’ support staffs.
Hottman said the priority list is “based on risk of exposure and risk factors for severe disease.”
While the county’s first vaccinations don’t immediately signal the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, Niskanen said it’s a big step—but that it will only be effective if 75-80% of the population receive the vaccine.
Unlike older vaccines, which inject a weakened form of the virus itself into the body, Moderna’s vaccine only includes mRNA, which is essentially photocopied genetic material that cells use to build proteins. Therefore, there’s no chance that taking the vaccine will give you COVID-19. The mRNA contains instructions for COVID-19's spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells. Cells construct that spike protein and release it into the bloodstream, where immune cells detect it.
Based on the body’s self-constructed mock spike protein, the immune system creates antibodies and other defense mechanisms to prepare itself for a real virus. In essence, the vaccine allows the immune system to study and strategize its response to a COVID-19 infection without actually experiencing the infection.
Addressing concerns about the vaccine’s safety, Niskanen said it has been “well vetted” during its trials. Moderna’s vaccine was 94.1% effective—the 15,000-person group that received it only had 11 infections, none of which were severe or resulted in death.
Niskanen also said the vaccine has a 4 to 10% chance of causing pain at the injection site, headaches, soreness, fatigue or fever within the first 48 hours. Only 2% of Moderna’s trial recipients were unable to resume normal activities the next day, though side effects were more common after the required second dose, which recipients take roughly three weeks after the first.
“I feel fine,” Panossian said. “There were no problems.”
Though vaccines tend to take much longer than a year to hit the market, health officials say the COVID-19 vaccine trials weren’t rushed—because of its importance in ending the pandemic, accelerated government approval and other bureaucratic funding and permitting processes allowed the vaccine effort to zip past red tape. And, when it came to developing the COVID-19 vaccine, scientists weren’t working with a blank canvas to begin with.
Researchers had first identified the spike protein during the SARS1 outbreak nearly 20 years ago, but funding for that vaccine diminished as the virus didn’t explode like COVID-19. Because the 2019 Novel Coronavirus is part of the SARS family, researchers in 2020 were able to use knowledge gained during that earlier effort to devise the mRNA instructions for COVID-19's spike protein. Niskanen pointed out that mRNA technology has been in the works for more than a decade and has been used in vaccines for influenza, Zika and rabies, among other diseases.
“This is the next generation of vaccines, and when COVID-19 hit it was an easy transition for these companies to make,” Niskanen said.