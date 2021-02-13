Thank you Sky Lakes Medical Center.
I received my COVID-19 Moderna shot on a recent morning. I was very impressed with how well everything was organized. From the people standing in the cold out in the parking lot to direct traffic to the employees inside who were so pleasant at 7:30 in the morning. The people taking my personal information and the person who gave me the shot (a slight prick) were all very professional. I received my next appointment at the same time.
I have been in all the hospitals in Medford and there is no comparison. That you again. We're proud to have your personnel in Klamath Falls.
Bonnie Murphy
Klamath Falls