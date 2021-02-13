Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Thank you Sky Lakes Medical Center.

I received my COVID-19 Moderna shot on a recent morning. I was very impressed with how well everything was organized. From the people standing in the cold out in the parking lot to direct traffic to the employees inside who were so pleasant at 7:30 in the morning. The people taking my personal information and the person who gave me the shot (a slight prick) were all very professional. I received my next appointment at the same time. 

I have been in all the hospitals in Medford and there is no comparison. That you again. We're proud to have your personnel in Klamath Falls.

Bonnie Murphy

Klamath Falls

