Public virtual forums for Klamath Falls City Schools Superintendent finalists have been rescheduled from this week to Thursday, Feb. 25, due to extreme weather and loss of power across the country.
The forums have been rescheduled for finalists Keith Brown from 5:30-6:45 p.m., and from 7-8:15 p.m. for Jeff Bullock, both on Feb. 25.
Both finalists are slated to tour the district in-person and meet for final interviews with the Klamath Falls City School Board that same week, according to Renee Clark, director of Human Resources for city schools.
Brown is a retired superintendent from Texas, serving with the Taylor Independent School District from 2017 until January. He has a collective 16 years experience as a superintendent and also currently serves as president of KB Consulting, a private firm specializing in primary/secondary education, school district operations, and school law and finance, according to a previous story.
Bullock serves as secondary curriculum director for Klamath County School District since 2004. He also served as principal at Klamath Union High School for nine years, and as assistant principal of curriculum at KU for three years.
During his time at KU, Bullock also worked with Klamath Community College to create the advanced, fifth-year program. He also worked with Oregon Tech to put seniors on the Klamath Falls campus through a partnership with the university, according to a previous H&N story.
The Klamath Falls City School District is slated to announce a new superintendent in early March, and the individual selected for the position will officially start July 1.
Those interested in joining virtual forums can find the link for Zoom at the city schools website.
Participants can send in questions to finalists during the Zoom forums, which will be moderated by outside firm Hazard, Young & Associates.