Fire crews continue to battle a wildfire northwest of Klamath Falls on Spence Mountain that sparked on Wednesday, July 15, which by Saturday afternoon had burned an estimated 80 acres, according to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP).
The fire was first reported around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Fire crews of over 150 personnel had been assigned to the fire as of Thursday. By Friday, SCOFMP had reported that the fire was at 60% containment. Smoke from the fire is expected to be visible for the next several days as crews wrap containment of the Spence Fire.
For the latest updates visit the SCOFMP Facebook or twitter page, or visit www.scofmp.org.