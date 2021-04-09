A special event will allow qualifying Klamath Falls residents 16 and 17 years old to get their first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations.
Appointments are required for the vaccination clinic, which will operate 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, on the fourth floor of Sky Lakes, in the original medical center.
Currently, qualifying underlying health conditions include Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, people with a BMI of 25 or greater, current and former smokers, people with substance use disorders, cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, heart conditions, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, and people who are immunocompromised from organ transplant or HIV.
Individuals also qualify if they live in the home of a frontline worker or in a household with three generations or more.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-833-606-4370 weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No walk-in slots or on-site appointments are available.
Sky Lakes recently received confirmation that there will be an ample supply of the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine currently approved for the younger age group.