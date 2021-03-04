As of early this afternoon on Thursday, appointments were still available for this week’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Klamath County residents 65 and older, but slots are filling fast.
Sky Lakes Medical Center will provide the no-charge vaccinations Friday on the fourth floor in the original medical center, and on Saturday at the Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center on the medical center campus.
The first-dose vaccinations are by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 1-833-606-4370 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.; no walk-in slots or on-site appointments are available.
Once you have an appointment for either of the vaccination clinics, you are assured of having a dose reserved.
Individuals who are 65 and older became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations this week, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s phased distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.