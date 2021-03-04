Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
1_Stacy Wright.jpg

Stacy Wright, a Shasta Elementary School teacher, receives her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from volunteer Brian Michaels, a Sky Lakes pharmacist, during a vaccine clinic for Klamath County School District employees at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

 Klamath County School District

As of early this afternoon on Thursday, appointments were still available for this week’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Klamath County residents 65 and older, but slots are filling fast.

Sky Lakes Medical Center will provide the no-charge vaccinations Friday on the fourth floor in the original medical center, and on Saturday at the Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center on the medical center campus.

The first-dose vaccinations are by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 1-833-606-4370 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.; no walk-in slots or on-site appointments are available.

Once you have an appointment for either of the vaccination clinics, you are assured of having a dose reserved.

Individuals who are 65 and older became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations this week, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s phased distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

