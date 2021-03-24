Appointments are now being scheduled for three Sky Lakes COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.
Klamath County adults aged 45-64 with underlying health conditions are eligible.
First-dose shots will be given Tuesday, March 30, and Wednesday, March 31, at the Sky Lakes vaccination clinic on the fourth floor of the original medical center. On Saturday, April 3, COVID-19 first-dose vaccinations will be given at the Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center.
Shots are by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 1-833-606-4370. No walk-in slots or on-site appointments are available. The call center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Underlying health conditions that put people in the category at increased risk include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, heart conditions, obesity (BMI of 30 or greater), pregnancy, Type 2 diabetes, and sickle cell disease. Also, people who are immunocompromised from organ transplant or HIV are at increased risk.
Others in Group 6 f Phase 1B include farm and agricultural workers, and people living in low-income senior housing.