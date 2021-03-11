Sky Lakes staff hope to provide more than 1,800 second-dose COVID-19 vaccinations at a vaccination clinic next week.
The Friday, March 19 event will be at Mike’s Fieldhouse at Steen Sports Park, 4500 Foothills Blvd.
The clinic is for individuals who received their first doses at Sky Lakes in late February and replaces a second-dose clinic originally planned for March 20 at Sky Lakes.
People who received their first vaccination Feb. 24-25 at Sky Lakes will be scheduled for this event. Additionally, those who received their first vaccination on Feb. 20 at the Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center will need to reschedule their second-dose appointments by calling 1-833-606-4370. The call center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
“We regret the inconvenience caused by the need to reschedule appointments from the Feb. 20 event, however, by consolidating all the second-dose events into one location, we can maximize the number of doses we can give to people in one day,” said Sky Lakes President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Stewart. “That will free up days to give first-dose vaccinations and further help the community get to widespread immunity.”
Stewart said second doses are available regardless if the first dose was Moderna or the Pfizer.
The second-dose vaccinations are by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling1-833-606-4370. No walk-in slots or on-site appointments are available.
Once people have an appointment, a dose will be reserved for them.
Sky Lakes Medical Center receives a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine doses each week and encourages anyone in eligible categories to call the Scheduling Center on Wednesdays.
Education personnel, first responders, and people 65 and older are among those currently eligible for the vaccine, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s criteria.
People 45-64 with an underlying health condition that would put them at increased risk become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations on March 29. This group also includes people living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living.
Frontline workers and individuals 16-44 with underlying health conditions become eligible on May 1. People who are 45-64 become eligible on June 1. All Oregonians 16 and older become eligible on July 1.
Sky Lakes will begin scheduling appointments for each of the groups after they become eligible and depending on vaccine availability.