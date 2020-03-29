Efforts at combating the spread of the coronavirus epidemic in the Klamath Basin are moving forward, according to Dr. Grant Niskanen, a physician who also serves as the vice president of medical affairs at Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Niskanen said Sky Lakes is now capable of doing 75 tests a day, a figure he believes is “very reasonable for an area this size.” He also said physicians will shift from in-office visits to tele-medical appointments by cell phone or computers in the next few days.
“The only thing I won’t be able to do is a physical exam,” Niskanen said Friday. He said Sky Lakes had been preparing to provide medical care by phone or computer, noting, “This is the future of medicine,” but said the coronavirus crisis has accelerated plans. People without cell phones or computers will be able to contact medical staff by telephones. Niskanen already has 14 teleconferences scheduled Monday.
People who believe they might have the virus – people who have colds, flu-like symptoms or who have been in contact with people who have tested positive for the virus – are asked to contact their personal physician’s office or, if they do not have a doctor, show up at the tent facility at the Sky Lakes Medical Center. If it appears people might have symptoms, physicians can recommend further testing. As part of the procedure, people will be tested for the flu to determine if further measures should be taken.
“We need to follow the South Korean model as close as possible,” Niskanen said, noting that country has been conducting up to 20,000 tests a day.
Combatting the epidemic nationally and globally is difficult because there is no known cure or vaccine. “We really don’t have a good treatment,” he said, noting hospitals are providing supportive care. He believes the Klamath Basin has some advantages because of the lack of an airport and a relatively small population of travelers.
“We’re actually much better off than New York City, Seattle or New Orleans where people are in close proximity.”
While Oregon and other states have “Stay Home, Stay Safe” policies, Niskanen said he has “no problem” with people being outside, whether walking, running or hiking. “I think it’s great go outside. Wide open spaces are great.”
Niskanen does stress the need for social distance, whether walking with others or visiting a grocery store. “You need to stay away from groups of people” — he recommends 10 or, better, fewer – adding, “Stay away from other people as much as possible. This doesn’t mean you need to stay home, stay in bed all day and watch television … It’s healthy for people to get outside. We want to keep life as normal as possible.”
While noting the coronavirus is having serious economic impacts because of business and school closures, record unemployment and other concerns, he believes the focus needs to be on preventing the virus from spreading, emphasizing, “We need to blunt this down before we open things up economically.”
With ever-changing information and data on the virus’s impacts, Niskanen noted, “It is confusing for the public. It is confusing for us as physicians.”
Something Niskanen believes is unquestioned is the need for social distancing, insisting, “If we socially isolate, we can shut this down.”