Sky Lakes Medical Center is taking steps to make getting a COVID-19 vaccination as convenient as possible.
Walk-ins so persons 16 and older can get COVID-19 vaccinations are welcome 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Just sign in at Sky Lakes registration near the medical center’s main entrance and staff will help with the rest.
In addition, vaccinations to protect from COVID-19 are now available for patients at Sky Lakes primary care clinic and Cascades East family medicine clinic. Both clinics are in the Sky Lakes collaborative health center on the medical center campus.
Sky Lakes is hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the next two weeks:
n Vaccinations for anyone 18 and older will be given 1-5:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the vaccination clinic on the fourth floor of the original medical center.
n Vaccinations for those 16 and older will be given 8-11 a.m. May 15, at Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center using the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for the younger population.
Call the Sky Lakes Vaccination Scheduling Center, 1-833-606-4370, to reserve your slot for any of these clinics. Vaccinations are free and you do not need insurance to get one.
The hospital’s COVID-19 unit has hovered between 10 and 14 patients every day over the past week. The unit’s capacity is 16. COVID-19 patients are often the sickest patients and require considerably more resources than non-COVID patients.
The intensity of care recently, however, has been relatively lower versus what the hospital saw in December, but some patients continue to experience very bad outcomes from the disease, including life-altering organ damage. The overwhelming majority of those patients had not been vaccinated, according to the hospital, and there is an observable link locally between lack of vaccination and more severe disease.
The hospital said it will continue to evaluate the situation for elective procedures. Currently they remain open for non-emergency medical care, but Sky Lakes staff said if COVID hospitalizations continue to rise, it may be forced to limit or postpone elective procedures.