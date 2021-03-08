Sky Lakes Medical Center will provide Klamath County residents eligible under Oregon Health Authority guidelines first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12.
Both clinics will be on the fourth floor in the original medical center.
The vaccinations are by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 1-833-606-4370. No walk-in slots or on-site appointments are available. The call center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Once you have an appointment, you are assured of having a dose reserved.
Vaccination of anyone in any of the groups currently eligible depends entirely on the number of doses allocated to Sky Lakes.