YREKA, Calif. – Siskiyou County Public Health announced the third death from COVID-19 in the county on Monday, according to a news release.
To protect the privacy of this person and their family, SCPH will not be giving out any further information at this time.
Siskiyou County residents are urged to take action to slow the spread of the virus by following all applicable guidance and recommendations from the Public Health Department. It is essential that the public practice preventative measures to protect themselves, their family and their community. Prevent the spread of COVID-19 by:
■ Staying at home if you are sick
■ Washing hands often
■ Wearing a face covering when in public
■ Practicing social distancing
■ Avoiding gatherings, including family gatherings
Community spread poses an even higher threat to people in increased risk categories. Those individuals should continue to stay home as much as possible to limit their exposure to the virus. People at increased risk include adults over 65 years old and persons with chronic health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.
COVID-19 testing sites in Siskiyou County include Fairchild Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta, Anav Tribal Health Clinic, Karuk Tribal Health Clinics, Shasta Cascade Health, Dunsmuir Health, McCloud Health, Shasta Valley Health, North Star Naturopathic Medicine, Dr. Michael Z. Staszel, Yreka Immediate Care, and Mountain Valleys Health Centers in Butte Valley, Tulelake, Mount Shasta, and Weed.
Call ahead to get times of testing and any other pertinent information. Contact information can be found on the Siskiyou County Public Health webpage.
For more COVID-19 information and resources visit the Siskiyou County Public Health COVID-19 webpage, or call 530-841-2134.