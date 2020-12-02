YREKA, Calif. – Siskiyou County Public Health (SCPH) announced the fourth death from COVID-19 in Siskiyou County on Wednesday, Dec. 2, according to a news release.
To protect the privacy of this person and their family, SCPH will not be giving out any further information.
All Siskiyou County residents must take action to slow the spread of the virus by following all applicable guidance and recommendations from the Public Health Department. It is crucial that the public practice preventative measures to protect themselves, their family and their community.
Siskiyou County Public Health strongly urges that community members take precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses by:
■ Staying at home if you are sick
■ Washing hands often
■ Wear a face covering when in public
■ Practice social distancing
■ Avoiding gatherings, including family gatherings
In addition to those basic steps the public at large can take to prevent illness, Siskiyou County Public Health recommends additional measures to prevent exposure among vulnerable people, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions (such as diabetes, cancer, immunodeficiency, asthma, COPD and others). Public Health recommends that vulnerable people:
■ Stay home as much as possible. Arrange for someone to deliver groceries and other items you need. Ensure you have at least a two-week supply of medication on hand.
■ Wash hands regularly and avoid touching your face.
■ If you need to leave the house, minimize contact with other people and with common surfaces. Stay at least six feet away from others. Avoid touching shared surfaces like door handles, or counters. Use clothing or a paper towel instead of bare hands to open doors, for example. Wash hands or use hand sanitizer after touching any shared surfaces or objects.
COVID-19 Testing Sites in Siskiyou County include Fairchild Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta, Anav Tribal Health Clinic, Karuk Tribal Health Clinics, Shasta Cascade Health (Dunsmuir Health, McCloud Health, Shasta Valley Health), North Star Naturopathic Medicine, Dr. Michael Z. Staszel, Yreka Immediate Care, and Mountain Valleys Health Centers (Butte Valley, Tulelake, Mount Shasta, Weed).
Call ahead to get times of testing and any other pertinent information. Contact information can be found at www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/publichealth.
For more COVID-19 information and resources visit the Siskiyou County Public Health COVID-19 webpage, or call 530-841-2134.