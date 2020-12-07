Siskiyou County Public Health announced two more deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county’s death toll to seven.
Citing privacy concerns, the health department didn’t provide any identifying information about the deaths, such as their ages or whether they had any underlying health conditions.
Based on its 828 total confirmed cases, 114 which are currently active, Siskiyou County has a death rate of approximately 0.85%. Klamath County has a 0.69% death rate, Lake County has a 0.67% death rate and Modoc County has had no deaths yet.
“It is imperative that we protect each other by doing things like wearing masks and practicing social distancing so we can return to a strong economy and normal day-to-day activities,” a SCPH news release said.
COVID-19 Testing Sites in Siskiyou County include Fairchild Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta, Anav Tribal Health Clinic, Karuk Tribal Health Clinics, Shasta Cascade Health (Dunsmuir Health, McCloud Health, Shasta Valley Health), North Star Naturopathic Medicine, Dr. Michael Z. Staszel, Yreka Immediate Care, and Mountain Valleys Health Centers (Butte Valley, Tulelake, Mount Shasta, Weed).
Call ahead to get times of testing and any other pertinent information. Contact information can be found at www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/publichealth.