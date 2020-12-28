Siskiyou County Public Health announced its ninth death from COVID-19 on Monday, according to a news release.
Citing privacy concerns, the health department didn’t provide any identifying information about the death, such as the person's age or whether they had any underlying health conditions.
"COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing all across California, threatening our families, communities, hospitals and our economy," the release said. "Vaccines are being administered, but it will still be a while before they are available to the general public, therefore it is imperative that we protect each other."
The release urged the public to stay home except for seeking out essential services, wear masks in public, practice regular and thorough handwashing, keeping at least six feet away from others in public and limit contact with people outside their households.