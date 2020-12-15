Siskiyou County Public Health announced its eighth death from COVID-19 on Monday, according to a news release.
Citing privacy concerns, the health department didn’t provide any identifying information about the deaths, such as their ages or whether they had any underlying health conditions.
COVID-19 Testing Sites in Siskiyou County include Fairchild Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta, Anav Tribal Health Clinic, Karuk Tribal Health Clinics, Shasta Cascade Health (Dunsmuir Health, McCloud Health, Shasta Valley Health), North Star Naturopathic Medicine, Dr. Michael Z. Staszel, Yreka Immediate Care, and Mountain Valleys Health Centers (Butte Valley, Tulelake, Mount Shasta, Weed).
Call ahead to get times of testing and any other pertinent information. Contact information can be found at www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/publichealth.