With the continuing spread around the world of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the increased spread here in California, residents of Siskiyou County are increasingly concerned about COVID-19 being brought into our county by travelers that may be infected who vacation here or own homes but do not reside here year round.
In light of this consideration, anyone choosing to reside in their second home or any other means for vacationing within Siskiyou County shall self-quarantine for 14 days. During this quarantine period, they can leave the home to perform an essential job as defined by Governor Newsom’s executive order, and to receive essential services such as food, purchasing gas, going to their healthcare provider or pharmacy.
This is an effort to prevent unintentional spread of COVID-19 to residents who would otherwise be at a reduced risk for exposure. As with any pandemic, our primary concern is keeping our residents safe; also people need to understand that Siskiyou County has limited resources and medical services and our medical system could be quickly overwhelmed should the precautions not be heeded.
While Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has the authority to enforce this Health Officers order, State and local mandates; we are seeking voluntary compliance with non-residents to this county. Your cooperation in this matter is greatly appreciated as we continue to navigate through this pandemic.
By Order of the Public Health Officer of Siskiyou County
Aaron Stutz, MD Public Health Officer for Siskiyou County is mandating that anyone choosing to reside in their second home or any other means for vacationing within Siskiyou County shall self-quarantine for 14 days. During this quarantine period, they can leave the home to perform an essential job (as defined by Governor Newsom’s executive order to Shelter-in Place) and to receive essential services such as food, purchasing gas, going to their healthcare provider or pharmacy. If they become ill with a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or flu-like symptoms, they should call their medical provider or Siskiyou County Public Health for guidance. Always call the hospital or medical clinic prior to visit for advice, do not just drive there. This mandate takes effect immediately.
If there are any questions concerning this Public Health Officer Order, please contact the Siskiyou County Public Health Department at 530-841-2134 or the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services at 530-841-2155.