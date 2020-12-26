Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
12-26 no shave November

Klamath County Sheriffs Office staff proudly present over $1,700 in funds raised through a “No Shave November” fundraiser to support cancer patient Azella Lopez and her family for ongoing Leukemia treatments.

 Submitted photo

During the month of November, staff of the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) participated in “No Shave November,” an annual fundraising effort to raise funds for cancer research and treatment by collectively growing moustaches and beards during the month, according to a news release.

Pledged funds from the month-long effort requested a minimum $10 towards cancer research awareness project or a recipient family in need of assistance due to a cancer related illness. This year members chose Azella Lopez, a six-year old girl recently diagnosed with Leukemia and diabetes. Azella will need to regularly travel to Medford and Portland for treatment for the next several years. This year “No Shave November” raised $351, with additional contributions from members of $886 and $500 from the Klamath County Peace Officers Association.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, KCSO staff presented the total funds raised, $1,737 in all, to Azella and her family.

