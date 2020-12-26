During the month of November, staff of the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) participated in “No Shave November,” an annual fundraising effort to raise funds for cancer research and treatment by collectively growing moustaches and beards during the month, according to a news release.
Pledged funds from the month-long effort requested a minimum $10 towards cancer research awareness project or a recipient family in need of assistance due to a cancer related illness. This year members chose Azella Lopez, a six-year old girl recently diagnosed with Leukemia and diabetes. Azella will need to regularly travel to Medford and Portland for treatment for the next several years. This year “No Shave November” raised $351, with additional contributions from members of $886 and $500 from the Klamath County Peace Officers Association.
On Tuesday, Dec. 22, KCSO staff presented the total funds raised, $1,737 in all, to Azella and her family.