Each year the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Klamath County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse and the family of the late Klamath County Sheriff James Murray “Red” Britton award a $500 scholarship, according to a news release.
For 2020 the Britton Scholarship has been awarded to Makalia Heath, who is attending the University of Texas. The award was presented to Shaun Tooker, Heath’s grandfather, on Friday, June 12, alongside Sheriff Chris Kaber, mounted posse members and Britton family members.
To be eligible for the Britton Memorial Scholarship applicants must be a relative, child or child in guardianship of a Klamath County Sheriff’s Office employee – active or retired – or office volunteer. Additionally, they must be a graduating high school senior with a 3.0 GPA or higher, must be attending college, community college or vocational technology programs at an accredited institution, and should be an active volunteer in the community, school or civic organizations.