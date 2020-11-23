YREKA, Calif. — Siskiyou County Public Health (SCPH) announced the second death from COVID-19 in the county on Monday, Nov. 23, according to a news release.
To protect the privacy of this person and their family, we will not be giving out any further information at this time.
SCPH urges all Siskiyou County residents to take action to slow the spread of the virus by following all applicable guidance and recommendations from the Public Health Department. Prevent the spread of COVID-19 by: staying at home if you are sick, washing hands often, wear a face covering when in public, practice social distancing, and avoid gatherings – including family events.
Community spread poses an even higher threat to people in increased risk categories. Those individuals should continue to stay home as much as possible to limit their exposure to the virus. People at increased risk include adults over 65 years old and persons with chronic health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.