As of Tuesday, Dec. 22, the Rite-Aid drugstore chain has opened 99 new no-cost drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites, including in the Klamath Falls and Medford area, according to a news release.
The testing sites will utilize simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, and will operate between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Monday-Friday) and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (weekends). All individuals 13 years of age or older, regardless if they are exhibiting virus symptoms, are eligible for testing and can begin pre-registering online at www.riteaid.com to schedule a time slot for testing.
At all testing locations, patients are required to provide government-issued identification and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing. For individuals under 18 to get screened and tested, parents or legal guardians must create Baseline COVID-19 accounts using the minor's email account, provide consent, show their government-issued identification, and must accompany their children to the appointment and supervise them during the test.
Through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Rite Aid is increasing its self-swab testing capacity by more than 30% and will now operate a total of 400 testing sites across 16 states.