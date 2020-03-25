Oregon Governor Kate Brown has issued Executive Order 20-12, which significantly tightens social distancing guidelines and encourages “Stay Home, Save Lives.”
The order directs everyone in Oregon to stay at home to the maximum extent possible. It also adds a batch of new businesses that must temporarily close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As a theater we must abide by Order 20-12 until otherwise noted. The Ragland will have limited staff availability during this time. If you have questions or concerns regarding upcoming shows, purchased tickets etc please contact our Business Office at 541-884-0651 ext. 110 or 123 and we will get back to you as soon as possible.
Please note: Ticketed events have been suspended through April 12. Follow our Facebook page and or website for ongoing updates. The Ragland will continue to monitor this situation and update the public as needed.
We will move through these unprecedented times together. The SHOW will go on!