Klamath County still ranks high among Oregon’s counties for the share of its population that has received the COVID-19 vaccine. With 227.9 people per 10,000 having gotten their shots, Klamath now ranks third in the state behind Harney and Clatsop Counties.
At least 1,554 people have received the first of two vaccine doses locally. As of Thursday, Sky Lakes Medical Center had administered 1,506 of those shots, according to public information officer Tom Hottman. Those include county healthcare professionals not affiliated with the hospital.
Klamath County Public Health received 200 doses of vaccine last week and began immunizing medical first responders and other healthcare workers. They also administered six shots to staff at the Merrill and Bonanza Clinics this Tuesday.
KCPH Spokesperson Valeree Lane said she’s received calls from residents concerned that Klamath County isn’t receiving its fair share of vaccine doses from the Oregon Health Authority, which manages their distribution. Like most other states, Oregon is severely lagging behind in getting the vaccine into the arms of its healthcare workers—out of a total of more than 190,000 doses received as of this week, fewer than 65,000 have been administered.
But Lane said she believes OHA is doing its “level best” to get vaccines distributed across the state, and that Klamath County isn’t alone in its proportionately low allocation.
“We’re really understanding of the fact that it’s not just Klamath County,” she said. “It’s every county in the nation.”
Overall, Lane roughly estimated that Phase 1a of the state’s vaccine rollout plan, which encompasses healthcare workers and people living in long-term care facilities, is less than halfway complete in Klamath County. Phase 1b, which includes essential workers and older/high-risk people, may not begin until later this winter.
But rural clinics in the county are hoping to get a head start on Phase 1b. Michael Sheets, family nurse practitioner at the Bonanza and Merrill Clinics, said he’s requested 2,000 doses (likely of the Moderna vaccine) through the Vaccines for Children Program, a federal program that normally provides free vaccines to children on Medicaid or without insurance. If the federal government grants that request, Sheets said he’ll be actively searching for nurses and other medical providers to help him administer those doses to the community.
“We’ll open our doors, and I’m going to look for help wherever I can find it,” he said.
Though the program is called Vaccines for Children, Sheets said the COVID-19 shots will be available to people of all ages in later phases of the rollout.
“The important thing about this is to get the vaccine in people’s arms as soon as possible,” he said. “It’s doing absolutely no good sitting in a refrigerator somewhere.”
Sheets urged members of the community to trust in science, which has evaluated the COVID-19 vaccine and deemed it highly effective and relatively low-risk. Having received the first shot himself this week, Sheets said he and his staff found the experience not much to complain about.
“All the major advances in medicine have been clean water, sewers and vaccines,” Sheets said. “This is a good vaccine—the science is good.”
Having dealt with an abnormally high number of patients this week, many of whom presented themselves to get rapid COVID-19 tests, Sheets emphasized that wearing masks, getting vaccinated and testing early and often for the virus are the best ways to beat the pandemic.
“Those three things will drive this virus back in the hole, because it has to have a constant supply of humans,” Sheets said.