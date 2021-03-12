Bill Leary will always be known for his smile, his love for his family, and the love for the kids at school. He always gravitated to the kids that needed him the most and his mission was to provide a safe, healthy and happy place at school.
In Bill Leary’s honor, his family is awarding a $1,000 scholarship each year to a graduate of Klamath Union High School. Bill loved kids and he always gravitated to the kids that had to work a little harder or needed a little extra help.
Each year one lucky student will be chosen by the Leary family to be the Bill Leary Memorial Scholarship recipient. The application is on the Pelican Education website: www.pelicaneducationfoundation.com
Minimum requirements include: 3.0 cumulative high school GPA, attending junior college or a 4-year college in the fall and a completed essay. This essay, less than 250 words, must address the following: What are your dreams, your challenges, how will this scholarship help you accomplish your dreams? After learning about Bill Leary, what can you do in your life to honor his legacy?
To apply for the Bill Leary Memorial Scholarship, email the materials to tim@pro-screen.com no later by midnight on April 15.
For more information please contact the Pelican Education Foundation or Kevin Garrett PEF Board President kevin.garrett@oit.edu