I have a plan for improving water quality in the Klamath River from the Pacific Ocean to the headwaters in the Klamath Basin.
Currently, water quality in the basin is declining due to the stagnant condition of Upper Klamath, Agency and Ewauna Lakes. To improve water quality the lakes should be removed and returned to its former condition of a free-flowing river.
If we undertake this now, then the salmon runs and the C'wam (subsistence fish used by the Klamath Tribes) may return to their former thriving conditions, farmers may have a full allocation of water this year and every year in the future until the lakes are drained.
This will only happen if Native Americans, farmers, and stakeholders in the basin agree to this process of removing dams on the Klamath River in California first; then moving into Oregon and finally draining of Lake Ewauna, Klamath and Agency Lakes.
The plan is to begin removing the dams on the Klamath River in California. Each successive removal of a dam will allow increased water held back by the dam to be released into the river helping threatened salmon runs and higher water conditions for downstream private water users from which they will be able to withdraw water for irrigation. For farmers in the Klamath Basin after the lakes are drained and
the Klamath River returned to its former condition, future deliveries of water to fill the canals would
occur when the river is higher in the late winter and early spring.
Non-native fish found in the water reservoirs behind the dams will be trapped and relocated to warm
water lakes in California and Oregon.
I hesitate to say that the Tribes would agree to give farmers a full allocation of water this year, but it's
just common sense that this might happen. The Tribes in California and Oregon have long wanted the
dams on the Klamath River to be removed and return of the salmon runs begun. If the Tribes see that
removal of the dams have begun and the lakes would be drained in the future to improve water quality,
return of salmon and the C'wam why would they not offer to provide water to the farmers every year
until the final draining of lake water? However, this process and plan must begin NOW! If we wait and
procrastinate, every year conditions will get worse as our world gets warmer and eventually, we will be
forced into doing this.
Of course, if you believe that this drought is only a blip in time and that climate conditions will return to
a milder and wetter climate with increased snowpack, then disregard everything mentioned previously.
This will be a drastic change of life: Draining the lakes. There would be no more sailboats, motorboats,
other water activities, and lake fishing. There would be no lake areas for migrating waterfowl to utilize.
Some of the water that is drained from the lakes could be sent to the Tulelake and Lower Klamath Lake
Wildlife refuges for migrating waterfowl. There will need to be a long-range use plan developed for
what activities will be allowed on the newly created river. My suggestion is to limit watercraft on the
river to non-motorized such as drift boats, rubber boats, kayaks, canoes, etc. Farmland along the newly
created river would not be allowed closer to the river then where it initially is located.
What is more important- to keep going on the course we are heading on of constantly battling for a
finite use of water, pitting neighbor against neighbor and government against government, or make a
change for the better now for all generations in the future. My suggestion- Take out the dams in
California and Oregon; drain the lakes in the Klamath Basin to improve water quality for all.
Born in the Klamath Basin 70 years ago a~cf a lifelong inhabitant.
May 8, 2021
Charles D. Hicks