COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 101, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today bringing the state total to 2,446. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Hood River (1), Jefferson (4), Linn (1), Marion (18), Multnomah (19), Polk (1), Umatilla (8), Washington (7), Yamhill (1).
To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 100th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 20th and died on April 22nd at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 101st COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old female in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 11th and died on April 20th at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.