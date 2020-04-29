Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 101, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today bringing the state total to 2,446. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Hood River (1), Jefferson (4), Linn (1), Marion (18), Multnomah (19), Polk (1), Umatilla (8), Washington (7), Yamhill (1).

To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 100th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 20th and died on April 22nd at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 101st COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old female in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 11th and died on April 20th at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.

