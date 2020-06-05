COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 161, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday, June 5, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 97 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 4,570.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (6), Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Hood River (9), Jefferson (9), Klamath (1), Lincoln (4), Linn (3), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (12), Umatilla (1), Wasco (3), Washington (20), Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 160th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 29 and died June 3, at the Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 161st COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on May 31 and died June 3, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
One case previously reported in Crook County was determined not to be a case. The county case count has been appropriately adjusted. One case previously reported in Deschutes County was determined not to be a case. The county case count has been appropriately adjusted.
Friday’s COVID-19 case count marked the third highest daily count since the onset of the pandemic in Oregon with 97 presumptive and confirmed cases reported to OHA. That brings the total for the past three days to 238 reported cases.
The higher numbers are tied to several factors including the availability of more widespread testing, increased contact tracing, and active monitoring of close contacts of cases. There has been an increase in the number of household cases associated with a confirmed case.
Workplace outbreaks are another source of the higher numbers. Many of these are seasonal facilities and many are following public health recommendations by offering testing to their employees.
Although the numbers are higher, the overall rate of infection remains among the lowest in the U.S.
But higher case counts serve as a reminder that Oregonians need to continue to maintain physical distancing, wear face coverings where physical distancing cannot be maintained, avoid large gatherings, and follow good hand hygiene.
Beginning this weekend, Saturday, June 6, OHA will no longer include a link to the Oregon COVID-19 Daily Update in the daily news release. The updates will be published Mondays through Fridays.
Relevant data collected during the weekends will be included in each Monday’s update. The daily news release for weekend days also will no longer include the county case count of new confirmed or presumed COVID-19 cases.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day, visit www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.