COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 163, the Oregon Health Authority reported as of Saturday, June 6, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 93 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 4,662. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Hood River (7), Jackson (2), Jefferson (2), Lincoln (6), Malheur (1), Marion (11), Morrow (1), Multnomah (28), Polk (3), Umatilla (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (15), Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 162nd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 8 and died on May 9 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 163rd COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 29 in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s weekly testing summary for the week ending June 5 shows that 20,539 people were tested, above the minimum weekly goal of 15,000 outlined in the COVID-19 Strategic Testing plan for Oregon.
As of week’s end, the cumulative positive testing rate was 3.1 percent of tests performed. This is lower than the national average of 11 percent. The decreasing rate of positive test results reflects the success of Oregonians in following the Governor’s stay-at-home order, along with increasing testing statewide.
One case previously reported in Deschutes County was determined not to be a case; the county case count has been adjusted to reflect this.
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.