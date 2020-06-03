COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 159, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday, June 3, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 65 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the state total to 4,399. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (7), Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Marion (18), Multnomah (13), Polk (1), Umatilla (2), Wasco (2), Washington (5), Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 158th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old male in Clackamas County, who tested positive on May 21 and died on June 2 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 159th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old male in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 30 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Due to data reconciliation, one case originally reported as hospitalized in the 40–49 age group was determined not to have been hospitalized.
One case previously reported in Josephine County was determined not to be a case; the county case count has been adjusted to reflect this.
OHA released its COVID-19 Weekly Report, which includes data about the pandemic in Oregon. This week’s report shows increased testing and a continued low percentage positive rate (1.9 percent).
Of note in Wednesday’s report is the inclusion of COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces of more than 30 employees with five or more reported cases. This is being done to keep the public fully informed about COVID-19 in the community.
The number of cases cited in a workplace outbreak will include cases among employees as well as cases among close contacts of employee cases, such as family members, customers and visitors. An active outbreak means that fewer than 28 days have passed since the onset of the most recent case. State and local health officials work intensively with workplaces to help them take steps that protect the health and safety of workers and the public.
Identification of an outbreak in a workplace does not imply a general risk either to all the employees there, or to the customers. When an outbreak is reported or discovered, public health officials investigate to determine who has been exposed and notify those persons directly. Such persons are generally quarantined for 14 days following exposure.
In the June 10 Weekly Report, past COVID-19 outbreaks – those considered closed – will be published. OHA is in the process of compiling those data.