COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 153, the Oregon Health Authority reported as of Saturday, May 30, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 55 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 4,185.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Hood River (2), Jefferson (2), Klamath (2), Lane (1), Marion (7), Multnomah (21), Umatilla (2), Wasco (1), Washington (12).
One case previously reported in Morrow County was determined not to be a case; the county case count has been adjusted to reflect this.
Oregon’s 152nd COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Lane County, who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 4; the location of death is awaiting confirmation. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 153rd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Polk County, who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 28 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Clarification: The investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak at Duckwall Fruit in Hood River County began May 28. The date was incorrectly reported in yesterday’s daily media release.
OHA previously announced that it will begin reporting large COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces. This will include all past and future outbreaks that involve five or more COVID-19 cases in a workplace setting. OHA is in the process of compiling information on past outbreaks.
The Oregon Health Authority is now including a link to the Oregon COVID-19 Daily Update in the daily news release. The Daily Update is a detailed look at COVID-19 in Oregon, including testing data, hospital capacity, and cases broken down by demographic information such as age groups, gender, race and ethnicity.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.