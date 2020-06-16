COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 182, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday, June 16, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 278 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday bringing the state total to 6,098.
The new cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Clackamas (21), Crook (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1), Klamath (8), Lane (1), Lincoln (17), Marion (22), Morrow (2), Multnomah (42), Umatilla (1), Union (119), Wasco (1), Washington (37), Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 181st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 13 and died on June 15, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 182nd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 13, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
Tuesday’s numbers are consistent with a recent trend of more cases in the state. The increase in cases is due to workplace outbreaks as well as potential spread in the community, not tied to a known case.