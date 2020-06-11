COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 171, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday, June 11, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 5,237.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (47), Clatsop (1), Crook (2), Deschutes (1), Hood River (1), Jefferson (3), Lake (2), Lane (3), Lincoln (9), Marion (34), Multnomah (43), Polk (4), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (15), Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 170th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 9. The location of her death is unknown at this time. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 171st COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Yamhill County, who tested positive on June 3 and died on June 10, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Today’s COVID-19 case count marked the highest daily count since the onset of the pandemic in Oregon.
The reasons for the higher numbers are tied to several factors including widespread availability of testing, increased contact tracing, and active monitoring of close contacts of cases. Workplace outbreaks are another source of the high number.
Higher case counts serve as a reminder that Oregonians need to continue to maintain physical distancing, wear face coverings where physical distancing cannot be maintained and follow good hand hygiene.
One case previously reported in Jackson County was determined not an Oregon resident; the county case count has been appropriately adjusted.