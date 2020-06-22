COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 192, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday, June 22, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 7,083. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (15), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (6), Marion (47), Morrow (1), Multnomah (17), Umatilla (11), Union (5), Wasco (1), Washington (27), and Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 191st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Lincoln County who died June 16 in his residence and tested positive on June 17. He did not have underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 192nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18. Additional information about this COVID-19 related death is still pending.