COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 197, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, June 25, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 124 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 7,568.
The new cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (8), Clatsop (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Klamath (13), Lake (3), Lane (5), Linn (2), Malheur (2), Marion (4), Morrow (1), Multnomah (29), Polk (2), Umatilla (8), Union (10), Wasco (1), Washington (24), and Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 196th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died June 24, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 197th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died June 23, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Notes:
One case previously reported in Jackson County was determined not to be a case. The county case count has been appropriately adjusted.
OHA released updated guidance for face covering use for Oregonians statewide. The document outlines many required and recommended settings for use.
Of note is the strong recommendation that “individuals, including children between 2-12 years of age, wear a mask, face shield, or face covering at all times in all indoor public places, particularly in places where it is likely that physical distancing of at least six (6) feet from other individuals outside their household unit cannot be maintained at all times, and (where) vulnerable people must go.”
This recommendation applies regardless of county of residence.
Due to a high number of COVID-19 cases throughout Oregon and delays in data entry for a small percentage of cases that OHA are working diligently to resolve, OHA has made a slight adjustment in calculating the percentage of cases with follow-up within 24 hours in the Public Health Indicators Dashboard, which is updated weekly on Thursdays.