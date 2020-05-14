COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 137, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m., Thursday, May 13.
Oregon Health Authority reported 67 new confirmed cases and no new presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 3,479. The new confirmed cases reported today are in the following counties: Deschutes (2), Linn (2), Malheur (1), Marion (33), Multnomah (19), Polk (1), Umatilla (2), Washington (2), Yamhill (5).
Oregon’s 135th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 11 and died on May 13 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 136th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 22 and died on May 12 at Oregon Health & Science University. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 137th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Washington County, who tested positive on March 29 and died on May 4 at Providence St Vincent’s Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
During routine data reconciliation, the following changes were identified:
■ Due to positive tests, eight cases are now recategorized as confirmed cases.
■ It was determined that a new case reported in Josephine County on May 12 should have been reported on May 6.
■ A confirmed case originally reported as a Clackamas County case was later determined not to be a case. It was subtracted from Wednesday’s state total, and the total number of cases in Clackamas County was reduced by one to reflect this change.
■ A presumptive case originally reported as a Multnomah County case was later determined not to be a case. It was subtracted from Wednesday’s state total, and the total number of cases in Multnomah County was reduced by one to reflect this change.
■ A case that was recorded as transferred out of Coos County was indeed a Coos County case.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.