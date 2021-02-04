There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,998, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 730 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state total to 145,320.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 15,173 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 486,861 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 706,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 261, which is five fewer than Wednesday. There are 58 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five fewer than yesterday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (32), Clackamas (48), Columbia (6), Coos (16), Curry (1), Deschutes (17), Douglas (23), Harney (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (13), Josephine (19), Klamath (7), Lake (7), Lane (67), Lincoln (6), Linn (14), Malheur (1), Marion (75), Multnomah (141), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (55), Union (6), Wallowa (5), Wasco (4), Washington (85) and Yamhill (17).
Oregon’s 1,992nd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Baker County who became symptomatic on Jan. 20 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Jan. 30 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,993rd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 14 and died on Jan. 31 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,994th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 2 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,995th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Feb. 2 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,996th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 30 and died on Feb. 2 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,997th COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Jan. 30 and died on Feb. 1 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,998th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on Feb. 3 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.