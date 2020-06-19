Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 188, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday, June 19, according to a news release.

Oregon Health Authority reported 206 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 6,572.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (23), Coos (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (3), Hood River (2), Jefferson (4), Klamath (12), Lane (3), Lincoln (31), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (20), Morrow (5), Multnomah (49), Umatilla (24), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Washington (17).

Oregon’s 188th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 3 and died June 10, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

