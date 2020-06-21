COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 190, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday, June 21, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 190 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 6,937. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (12), Deschutes (1), Jackson (3), Klamath (4), Lane (7), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (7), Morrow (3), Multnomah (84), Polk (1), Umatilla (34), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (22), Yamhill (2).
These tallies include cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.
Oregon’s 190th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 20 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
One case previously reported in Benton County was determined to be a resident of Linn County; county case counts have been adjusted to reflect this change.