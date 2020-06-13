COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 174, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Saturday, June 13, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 158 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 5,535.
The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Clackamas (17), Columbia (1), Hood River (10), Jackson (3), Jefferson (2), Lane (3), Lincoln (14), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (21), Morrow (1), Multnomah (47), Polk (7), Umatilla (13), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (14).
Oregon’s 174th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Umatilla County, who tested positive on May 30 and died on June 11, at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. He had underlying medical conditions.
This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.