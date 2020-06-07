COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 164, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday, June 7, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 4,808.
The new cases reported are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Deschutes (2), Hood River (12), Lincoln (61), Linn (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (22), Umatilla (5), Wasco (2), Washington (8), Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 164th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Malheur County, who tested positive on June 1. Additional information is still pending.
Sunday’s COVID-19 case count marked the highest daily count since the onset of the pandemic in Oregon, with 146 presumptive and confirmed cases reported to OHA.
The high number is tied to several factors, including more widespread testing, increased contact tracing and active monitoring of close contacts of cases. Workplace outbreaks are another source of the high number.
An outbreak of 65 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Pacific Seafood in Lincoln County. The investigation into the outbreak started June 2, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. OHA is now publicly reporting COVID-19 outbreaks of more than five cases in workplaces with more than 30 employees.
State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers. The risk to the general public is considered low.
Persons who have symptoms of COVID-19 or concerns about their risk of exposure are encouraged to contact their health care provider.
Additional information for this outbreak, along with all active and resolved workplace outbreaks, will be added to the COVID-19 Weekly Report published on June 10.
The 12 new cases in Hood River today also are linked to outbreaks at seasonal agricultural facilities.
The 22 new cases in Multnomah County appear to be from sporadic sources.
Although the number is high today, the overall rate of infection in Oregon remains among the lowest in the United States.
Today’s case count serves as a reminder that Oregonians need to continue to maintain physical distancing, wear face coverings where physical distancing cannot be maintained and follow good hand hygiene.
This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.