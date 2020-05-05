The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 109, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 2,680. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Coos (4), Hood River (2), Josephine (1), Malheur (1), Marion (21), Multnomah (5), Umatilla (3), Washington (7).
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.