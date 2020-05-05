Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
4-08 covid-19

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 109, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, according to a news release.

Oregon Health Authority reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 2,680. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Coos (4), Hood River (2), Josephine (1), Malheur (1), Marion (21), Multnomah (5), Umatilla (3), Washington (7).

To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

