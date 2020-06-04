The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 159, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday, June 4, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 76 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 4,474.
The new cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Clackamas (9), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (5), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (3), Lincoln (5), Linn (2), Marion (12), Multnomah (30), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Washington (3), Yamhill (1).
One case previously reported in Polk County was determined not to be a case; the county case count has been adjusted to reflect this.
An outbreak of five cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Amazon Aumsville in Marion County. The investigation started on May 21.
State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers. The risk to the general public from this outbreak is considered low.
People who have symptoms of COVID-19 or concerns about risk of exposure, should contact their health care provider.
Additional information for this outbreak will be added to the COVID-19 Weekly Report for Wednesday, June 10. In that weekly report and going forward, OHA will disclose workplaces that have reported past outbreaks of COVID-19, along with all active outbreaks. OHA published the first list of workplaces in the June 3 weekly report.