The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 137, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 15, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 63 new confirmed cases and one new presumptive case of COVID-19 as of Friday, bringing the state total to 3,541. The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (6), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Malheur (1), Marion (18), Multnomah (17), Polk (1), Umatilla (3), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (4).
Due to positive lab reports, two cases are now considered confirmed. These cases are not reported as confirmed in the list of new cases by county.
Oregon’s 133rd COVID-19 death was previously reported as having died on May 12. The date of death was later determined to be May 11.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day, at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Revised modeling from the Institute for Disease Modeling, prepared for OHA, shows that measures taken by Oregonians have lowered transmission rates, with the number of new cases appearing to be at a steady, low number, rather than declining.