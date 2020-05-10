The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 127, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday, May 10, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 60 new confirmed cases and eight new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 3,228. The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (10), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (1), Hood River (1), Marion (14), Multnomah (22), Polk (2), Umatilla (1), Washington (11), Yamhill (2).
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.