COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 144, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday, May 20, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 65 new confirmed cases and 10 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 3,801. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clatsop (4), Deschutes (9), Josephine (2), Lane (1), Linn (1), Marion (24), Multnomah (13), Polk (1), Umatilla (4), Washington (14), Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 141st COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on May 10 and died May 19 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 142nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Washington County, who tested positive on April 4 and died May 14 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 143rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 9 and died May 18 at the Portland VA Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 144th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 3 and died May 8 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
State public health officials will not produce a weekly update of COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates this week. Health experts want to allow a week to gather additional data on coronavirus infections following the state’s approval of 31 counties to begin limited reopening. The next modeling update will be published late next week (the week of May 24).
To see more case and county level data, visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.