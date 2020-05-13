COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 134, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 55 new confirmed cases and 4 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the state total to 3,416. The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Hood River (1), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (23), Multnomah (13), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (13).
During routine data reconciliation, a presumptive case originally reported as a Deschutes County case was later determined not to be a case. It was subtracted from Tuesday’s state total, and the number of cases in Deschutes County was reduced by one to reflect this change.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 131st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Polk County, who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 132nd COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old woman in Polk County, who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 11 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 133rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Polk County, who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 12 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 134th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on May 11 and died on May 12 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.