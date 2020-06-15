Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
4-08 covid-19

COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 180, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday, June 15, according to a news release.

Oregon Health Authority reported 184 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 5,820. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Klamath (10), Lake (1), Malheur (2), Marion (4), Multnomah (37), Polk (3), Umatilla (9), Union (99), Wasco (2), Washington (15), Yamhill (1).

OHA is coordinating with Union County public health authorities to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19. The outbreak explains the high number of cases in Union County.

Oregon’s 177th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 12 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 178th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 14 in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 179th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 12 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 180th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 4 and died on June 11 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

