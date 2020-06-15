COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 180, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday, June 15, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 184 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 5,820. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Klamath (10), Lake (1), Malheur (2), Marion (4), Multnomah (37), Polk (3), Umatilla (9), Union (99), Wasco (2), Washington (15), Yamhill (1).
OHA is coordinating with Union County public health authorities to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19. The outbreak explains the high number of cases in Union County.
Oregon’s 177th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 12 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 178th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 14 in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 179th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 12 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 180th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 4 and died on June 11 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.