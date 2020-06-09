COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 169, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday, June 9, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 70 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday bringing the state total to 4,988. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (16), Columbia (1), Hood River (6), Lincoln (2), Marion (8), Multnomah (27), Polk (1), Union (1), Washington (7).
Oregon’s 165th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 27 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 166th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on May 27 and died on June 7 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 167th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 168th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on May 21 and died on June 4 at Kaiser Westside Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 169th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Clackamas County, who became symptomatic on May 31, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died on June 3 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
One case previously reported in Deschutes County was reported in duplicate; the county case count has been adjusted to reflect this. One case previously reported in Linn County was determined not to be a case. One case previously reported in Malheur County was determined not an Oregon resident. One case previously reported in Wasco County was determined not to be a case.