There are nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,928, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 2,387 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which is a record number of cases and brings the state total to 236,698.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 9,965 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered 2,708,131 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,803,388 first and second doses of Moderna and 187,629 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations: ‘It’s like watching a train wreck coming...’
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 670, which is five more than day prior. There are 177 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five more than day prior.
“Our hospitals are full. Patients are boarding and being cared for in emergency departments when they should be admitted to hospital beds. Our ICUs are full. Our doctors and nurses are exhausted and rightfully frustrated because this crisis is avoidable. It is like watching a train wreck coming and knowing that there’s an opportunity to switch tracks, yet we feel helpless while we watch unnecessary loss of life. That is why it is essential that we all do our part to get vaccinated and wear a mask indoors,” said David Zonies, Professor of Surgery at Oregon Health & Science University.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (21), Clackamas (198), Clatsop (35), Columbia (62), Coos (55), Crook (10), Curry (25), Deschutes (108), Douglas (137), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (416), Jefferson (20), Josephine (133), Klamath (15), Lake (1), Lane (210), Lincoln (31), Linn (32), Malheur (5), Marion (148), Morrow (14), Multnomah (210), Polk (42), Tillamook (27), Umatilla (121), Union (22), Wallowa (7), Wasco (25), Washington (189) and Yamhill (48).
Note: Oregon’s 1,640th and 2,078th COVID-19 associated deaths, reported on Jan. 12 and Feb. 12 respectively, are the same person. Because of this error, we are renumbering our reported deaths starting with 2,920 today.
Oregon’s 2,920th COVID-19 associated death is a 47-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 10 at Asante Three River Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,921st COVID-19 associated death is a 66-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 10 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,922nd COVID-19 associated death is a 70-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on July 13 and died on Aug. 2 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,923rd COVID-19 associated death is a 35-year-old woman from Morrow County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 9 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,924th COVID-19 associated death is a 101-year-old woman from Wasco County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,925th COVID-19 associated death is an 83-year-old woman from Wasco County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 11 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,926th COVID-19 associated death is a 19-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 10 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,927th COVID-19 associated death is a 75-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 10 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,928th COVID-19 associated death is a 90-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 10 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.