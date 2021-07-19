There are nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,826, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 777 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 212,755.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 2,497 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 4,794 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,617,037 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,768,355 first and second doses of Moderna and 176,631 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 148, which is six more than day prior. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five fewer than Sunday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (19), Clackamas (73), Clatsop (3), Columbia (7), Coos (13), Crook (5), Deschutes (29), Douglas (33), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (56), Jefferson (11), Josephine (57), Klamath (1), Lane (53), Lincoln (4), Linn (36), Malheur (2), Marion (35), Morrow (9), Multnomah (196), Polk (10), Sherman (3), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (22), Union (10), Wallowa (3), Wasco (1), Washington (58) and Yamhill (17).
Oregon’s 2,818th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on June 25 and died on July 15 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,819th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on May 26 and died on July 6 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,820th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Baker County who tested positive on March 17 and died on March 25 at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale, PA. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,821st COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on September 14, 2020 and died on November 15, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Nampa Medical Center in Nampa, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,822nd COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on June 20 and died on July 5 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,823rd COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Feb. 10 and died on Feb. 28 at Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, WA. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,824th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 7, 2020 and died on Dec. 19, 2020 at Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, WA. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,825th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on April 18 and died on May 26 at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,826th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman from Wallowa County who tested positive on Nov. 10, 2020 and died on Dec. 14, 2020 at St Joseph Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Errata: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 2,795th COVID-19 death, an 84 year-old-man from Multnomah County initially reported on July 12. He was erroneously reported as having died on April 10. He died on April 1. OHA regrets the error.